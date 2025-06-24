Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMBA, KRC, NN

Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) options are showing a volume of 7,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 727,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of KRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,600 underlying shares of KRC. Below is a chart showing KRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 7,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, KRC options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Benfords Law Stocks
Institutional Holders of CTVA
Institutional Holders of TLIS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.