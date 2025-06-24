Markets
AMBA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMBA, KRC, NN

June 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 6,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 630,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) options are showing a volume of 7,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 727,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of KRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,600 underlying shares of KRC. Below is a chart showing KRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 7,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, KRC options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

