Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, Z, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 37,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 5,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 12,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 33,431 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, Z options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

