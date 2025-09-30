Markets
AMAT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, Z, LULU

September 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 37,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 5,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 12,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 33,431 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, Z options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DEW YTD Return
 TRMB Videos
 Funds Holding PFIX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DEW YTD Return-> TRMB Videos-> Funds Holding PFIX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT
Z
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.