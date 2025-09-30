Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, Z, LULU

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 12,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 33,431 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
