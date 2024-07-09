Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, DE, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 50,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024 , with 26,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 14,931 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 2,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 140,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 9,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, DE options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.