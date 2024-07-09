Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, DE, NKE

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 14,931 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 2,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 140,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 9,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
