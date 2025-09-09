Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALGM, CPRI, MSGS

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 30,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 2,422 contracts, representing approximately 242,200 underlying shares or approximately 107.5% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,900 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
