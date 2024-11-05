Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AIG, ADM, KR

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 17,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 17,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 10,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AIG options, ADM options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
