Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AIG, ADM, KR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total of 23,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 5,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,300 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 17,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 17,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 10,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AIG options, ADM options, or KR options

