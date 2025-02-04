Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AFRM, KKR, MP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 24,923 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 7,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 17,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 13,651 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

