Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AFRM, KKR, MP

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 17,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 13,651 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, KKR options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
