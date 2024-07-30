News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADM, QCOM, GLW

July 30, 2024 — 02:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 12,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 33,961 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 39,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,500 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

