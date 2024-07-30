Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADM, QCOM, GLW

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 33,961 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 39,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,500 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
