Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACHC, MCK, DUOL

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 5,425 contracts, representing approximately 542,500 underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:
And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 7,529 contracts, representing approximately 752,900 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACHC options, MCK options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ENPH Options Chain
QQQC Options Chain
PKST Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.