Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACHC, MCK, DUOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Symbol: ACHC), where a total of 14,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.3% of ACHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 5,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,400 underlying shares of ACHC. Below is a chart showing ACHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 5,425 contracts, representing approximately 542,500 underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 7,529 contracts, representing approximately 752,900 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

