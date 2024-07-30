Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AA, QRVO, TKO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 25,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,389 contracts, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 3,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91.14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91.14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AA options, QRVO options, or TKO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

