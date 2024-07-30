Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AA, QRVO, TKO

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,389 contracts, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 3,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91.14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91.14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AA options, QRVO options, or TKO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Technology Shares
SPY YTD Return
EMS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.