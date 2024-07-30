News & Insights

Markets
AA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AA, QRVO, TKO

July 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 25,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,389 contracts, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 3,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91.14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91.14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AA options, QRVO options, or TKO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Technology Shares
 SPY YTD Return
 EMS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AA
QRVO
TKO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.