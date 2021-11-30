Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZUO, TGTX, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO), where a total of 5,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of ZUO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 750,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of ZUO. Below is a chart showing ZUO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 9,105 contracts, representing approximately 910,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZUO options, TGTX options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

