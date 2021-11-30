Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, LRCX, GCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 19,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 14,018 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 109.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 1,327 contracts, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

