Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZM, RIOT, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 33,737 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,200 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 77,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,800 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 177,748 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 11,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, RIOT options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

