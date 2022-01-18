Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZM, RIOT, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 33,737 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,200 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 77,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,800 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 177,748 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 11,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, RIOT options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.