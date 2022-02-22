Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZM, GOSS, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 39,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) options are showing a volume of 7,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 758,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.5% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,900 underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 10,476 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, GOSS options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.