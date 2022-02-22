Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZM, GOSS, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 39,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) options are showing a volume of 7,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 758,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.5% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,900 underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 10,476 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

