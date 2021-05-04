Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YUM, TMUS, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), where a total volume of 10,668 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,500 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 21,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 9,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 3,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

