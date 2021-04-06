Markets
YUM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YUM, NOW, NCLH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), where a total of 9,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 977,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,769 contracts, representing approximately 876,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 112,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for YUM options, NOW options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM NOW NCLH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular