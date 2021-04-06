Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YUM, NOW, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), where a total of 9,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 977,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,769 contracts, representing approximately 876,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 112,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YUM options, NOW options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

