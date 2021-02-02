Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, UPWK, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 133,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 12,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) options are showing a volume of 8,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 858,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,700 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 7,596 contracts, representing approximately 759,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

