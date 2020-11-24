Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, FE, DAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 204,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 12,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) options are showing a volume of 47,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 17,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 108,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, FE options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.