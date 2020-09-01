Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XLNX, YEXT, NKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 8,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 813,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,000 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 2,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 23,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

