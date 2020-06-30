Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XLNX, LRCX, STZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 24,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.6% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,400 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 18,313 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 6,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 7,582 contracts, representing approximately 758,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike put option expiring July 02, 2020, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular