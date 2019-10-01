Notable Tuesday Option Activity: X, UBER, IMMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 125,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 12,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 60,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 6,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) options are showing a volume of 1,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

