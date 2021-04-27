Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, HUBG, FSLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 13,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) saw options trading volume of 1,151 contracts, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

