Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WSM, BSIG, VAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total volume of 5,655 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 565,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.4% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (Symbol: BSIG) saw options trading volume of 10,258 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of BSIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of BSIG. Below is a chart showing BSIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 1,963 contracts, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

