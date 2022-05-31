Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WHR, ISRG, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 5,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 563,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 11,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 11,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
