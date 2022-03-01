Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, PENN, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 134,888 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,600 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 21,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 3,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,300 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 56,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 16,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WFC options, PENN options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
