Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, NFLX, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 44,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 18,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 104,785 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 4,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 6,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,400 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

