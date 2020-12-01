Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, LRCX, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 36,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,800 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 11,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 93,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 19,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

