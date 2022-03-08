Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, ENPH, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 43,169 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 14,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 46,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 6,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 11,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

