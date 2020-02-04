Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, SAM, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 8,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 833,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 584 contracts, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 9,623 contracts, representing approximately 962,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

