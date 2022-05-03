Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, AMC, AOUT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 14,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 262,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 20,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Outdoor Brands Inc (Symbol: AOUT) options are showing a volume of 1,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of AOUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of AOUT. Below is a chart showing AOUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, AMC options, or AOUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
