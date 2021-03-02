Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WBT, ROKU, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT), where a total of 11,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.1% of WBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,800 underlying shares of WBT. Below is a chart showing WBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 35,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 6,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBT options, ROKU options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

