Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WBA, PRPL, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total volume of 71,805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.3% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,400 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL) options are showing a volume of 10,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of PRPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares of PRPL. Below is a chart showing PRPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 272,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 18,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

