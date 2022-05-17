Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WBA, COF, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 97,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 71,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 16,427 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBA options, COF options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.