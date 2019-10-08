Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VZ, DIS, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 46,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 37,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 28,374 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

