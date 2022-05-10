Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VSTO, SIG, PRGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total volume of 3,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 376,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 5,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 7,305 contracts, representing approximately 730,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, SIG options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
