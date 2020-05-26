Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VSAT, BILL, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViaSat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total volume of 2,199 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 4,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 459,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 137,306 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 9,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

