Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VNO, FANG, EGHT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO), where a total of 13,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 17,875 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And 8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT) saw options trading volume of 10,954 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of EGHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares of EGHT. Below is a chart showing EGHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

