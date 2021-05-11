Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VNO, FANG, EGHT

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO), where a total of 13,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 17,875 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And 8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT) saw options trading volume of 10,954 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of EGHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares of EGHT. Below is a chart showing EGHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VNO options, FANG options, or EGHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

