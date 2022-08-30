Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VLO, HTLD, VERU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 20,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) saw options trading volume of 1,219 contracts, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of HTLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HTLD. Below is a chart showing HTLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU) options are showing a volume of 59,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 12,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VLO options, HTLD options, or VERU options
