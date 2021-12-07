Markets
VICR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VICR, CIEN, VIAC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR), where a total volume of 987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 98,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) options are showing a volume of 5,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 564,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) options are showing a volume of 70,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,600 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

