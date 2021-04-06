Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, CZR, PAYX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total of 14,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 24,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,600 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 9,005 contracts, representing approximately 900,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

