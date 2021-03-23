Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VECO, LASR, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO), where a total of 12,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 258% of VECO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 466,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 11,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VECO. Below is a chart showing VECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) saw options trading volume of 4,503 contracts, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares or approximately 115.3% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 199,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 11,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

