Markets
VAR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VAR, PPG, CHTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR), where a total of 2,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 281,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of VAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 607,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of VAR. Below is a chart showing VAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) options are showing a volume of 6,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,600 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 5,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VAR options, PPG options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VAR PPG CHTR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular