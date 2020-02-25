Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VAR, PPG, CHTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR), where a total of 2,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 281,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of VAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 607,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of VAR. Below is a chart showing VAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) options are showing a volume of 6,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,600 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 5,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

