Markets
V

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: V, CZR, ITGR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 39,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 12,661 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) options are showing a volume of 759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of ITGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of ITGR. Below is a chart showing ITGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for V options, CZR options, or ITGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

V CZR ITGR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular