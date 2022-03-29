Notable Tuesday Option Activity: V, CZR, ITGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 39,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 12,661 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) options are showing a volume of 759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of ITGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of ITGR. Below is a chart showing ITGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, CZR options, or ITGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.