Notable Tuesday Option Activity: V, BAC, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 40,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 289,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 26,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 93,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 4,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

