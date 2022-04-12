Notable Tuesday Option Activity: USFD, IART, SWAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD), where a total of 16,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.1% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,500 underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) saw options trading volume of 4,966 contracts, representing approximately 496,600 underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) saw options trading volume of 3,317 contracts, representing approximately 331,700 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
