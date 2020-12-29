Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: USB, MNST, KSU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), where a total of 38,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 11,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 9,299 contracts, representing approximately 929,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,200 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) saw options trading volume of 4,409 contracts, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares or approximately 51% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

