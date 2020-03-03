Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URBN, ERI, ZEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total volume of 10,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,600 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI) saw options trading volume of 15,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of ERI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,000 underlying shares of ERI. Below is a chart showing ERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) options are showing a volume of 11,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

