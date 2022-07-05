Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPST, DLTR, EBAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 40,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,700 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 12,455 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 47,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 41,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

