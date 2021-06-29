Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, TWTR, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 21,512 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 74,100 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 5,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,300 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 705,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, TWTR options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

