Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, TWTR, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 17,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 61,458 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 5,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,100 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 114,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 13,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, TWTR options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

