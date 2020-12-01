Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, REGN, INTC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 30,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 5,643 contracts, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 198,778 contracts, representing approximately 19.9 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

